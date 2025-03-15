MND: The DPP authorities soliciting US support for "Taiwan Independence" will end up being an abandoned tool

08:58, March 15, 2025

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Friday.

Question: It is reported that the nominee for US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy said that the status of Taiwan was not existential to the US, but Washington had important national security interests in Taiwan, and Taiwan needed to dramatically hike defense spending to around 10% of its GDP. An official from Taiwan’s defense authorities said that it was in the core interests of the US to maintain stability in the Asia-Pacific and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and thus the US is unlikely to give up Taiwan. What is your comment on this?

Zhang Xiaogang: The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no external interference. The US side attempts to contain China with Taiwan, and is doubling down on arming Taiwan. At the same time, the DPP authorities are seeking to exploit such situation to increase its defense spending. Their actions have gravely harmed the security and well-being of our compatriots in Taiwan, and severely undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The DPP authorities, intoxicated with the illusion of soliciting US support for “Taiwan independence,” willingly act as a pawn and betray the people of Taiwan. Ultimately, the useful fool will end up being an abandoned tool.

