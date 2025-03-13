Taiwan question fundamentally different from Ukraine issue: mainland

Xinhua) 09:14, March 13, 2025

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan question is fundamentally different from the Ukraine issue, a mainland spokesperson stressed on Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a regular press conference, reiterating that the Taiwan question falls entirely under China's internal affairs and brooks no foreign interference.

Chen said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities had previously compared Taiwan to Ukraine to seek external support, but are now scrambling to draw a deliberate comparison between the two.

However, no matter how the DPP authorities attempt to justify themselves and reassure the public, they cannot change their submissive and vulnerable position, nor can they dispel the widespread public concern that Taiwan as a pawn will ultimately be abandoned, Chen said.

He also responded to a media inquiry on the recent decision from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to invest at least another 100 billion U.S. dollars in the United States, which sparked concerns that it might weaken Taiwan's industrial advantages.

He said that the United States has been systematically hollowing out TSMC and draining Taiwan dry, while the DPP authorities simply comply without resistance.

Chen said that for decades, Taiwan's economic development benefited from stable cross-Strait industrial and supply chains. "Is forced 'decoupling and supply chain disruption' truly beneficial to Taiwan, or merely serving U.S. interests?" he asked.

He stressed that the momentum of cross-Strait economic cooperation remains strong, with economic exchange continuing to strengthen rather than weaken. Active efforts will be made to improve policies and mechanisms that enhance the well-being of the mainland's Taiwan compatriots, and that support Taiwan businesses and enterprises in their development on the mainland, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)