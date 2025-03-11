"Taiwan as province of China" is U.N.'s consistent position: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:12, March 11, 2025

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- It has been clearly stated in official legal opinions of the Office of Legal Affairs of the U.N. Secretariat that "the United Nations considers 'Taiwan' as a province of China with no separate status," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stressed on Monday.

When responding to a question about Taiwan at a press conference on March 7, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the only reference to the Taiwan region in the U.N. is "Taiwan, Province of China."

"This is the U.N.'s consistent position, which is well documented," Mao said at a daily briefing in response to a query about whether Wang's statement shows the Chinese mainland's tougher policy on Taiwan.

Resolution 2758 adopted in 1971 by the U.N. General Assembly made it clear that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is not a country, and Taiwan is part of China, the spokesperson said.

She said it also made clear that there is only one seat of China in the United Nations, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal representative in the U.N.

"This resolution is observed by the U.N. and its specialized agencies as evidenced by their reference to Taiwan as 'Taiwan, Province of China,'" she said.

Mao stressed that on the Taiwan question, China's position is consistent and clear.

"We stay committed to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus. We stand ready to work with the greatest sincerity and exert utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification. Meanwhile, China will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly oppose 'Taiwan independence' separatism and external interference," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)