More youth from Taiwan island look to mainland for opportunities, enhancing cross-Straits integration: NPC deputy

10:52, March 10, 2025 By Liu Xin, Li Meng ( Global Times

Taiwan students participating in a summer camp visit Taiwan Huiguan in Beijing, a historical site of the resident office of Taiwan province in the capital of the country during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The 20th Youth Summer Camp organized by the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots started in Beijing on July 4, 2023, attracting about 1,000 participants from Taiwan, with about 35 percent of them first-time visitors to the Chinese mainland. (Li Hao/GT)

In recent years, a growing number of young people in the Taiwan island have set their eyes on the mainland, seeking opportunities to grow alongside its development, integrate into the national landscape, and contribute to cross-Straits integration while pursuing their own aspirations, Cai Peihui, a deputy from the National People's Congress (NPC) Taiwan delegation, told the Global Times.

Cai said that many young people from the island have actively reached out to him via phone and social media to inquire about preferential policies of mainland for Taiwan and development opportunities on the mainland. These young people closely follow the "two sessions" and are eager to understand relevant policies and explore opportunities to apply their skills on the mainland.

Cai also encouraged Taiwan youth to explore opportunities in the central and western regions of the mainland. He said that areas like Gansu Province and the Xinjiang region are actively attracting Taiwan talent in various fields, including agricultural technology, AI, and the low-altitude economy.

With the mainland's rapid growth in these sectors, along with key national strategies like the Belt and Road Initiative, digital economy, and green development, Taiwan youth have a broad platform to showcase their skills, Cai said.

In recent years, more young people from Taiwan island have chosen to start businesses or work on the mainland, actively contributing to cross-Straits integration. Their firsthand experiences also help convey the mainland's development to family and friends in Taiwan, fostering integration and unity, said Cai.

Tao Jun, NPC deputy and also Vice Chairman and Secretary General of Zhejiang Provincial Committee Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, also paid attention to the young people's development in the mainland.

Taiwan youth seeking to grow should better understand and leverage mainland policies. By applying their expertise, young people can integrate into the mainland's supply and industrial chains, contributing in fields such as education and semiconductors. They can also engage in cross-Straits exchanges, esports, social governance, rural development, and public welfare, fostering deeper connections and mutual understanding between mainland residents and Taiwan youth, Tao said.

Tao has closely followed cross-Straits youth interactions in recent years and believes that social media platforms like Douyin and Xiaohongshu play a key role in connecting young people from both sides.

Many Taiwan youth share their experiences working, living, and traveling on the mainland through these platforms, helping their peers in Taiwan gain a clearer understanding—not just of its rich history and culture, but also its technological advancements, Tao said.

Tao said that new media platforms are powerful tools for bridging understanding gaps and strengthening cross-Straits ties. If Chinese and American netizens can communicate seamlessly, cross-Straits exchanges should be even more natural, Tao said.

