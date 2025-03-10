Proposed laws on ethnic unity, economy praised

09:44, March 10, 2025 By Cao Yin, Cui Jia, Jiang Chenglong ( Chinadaily.com.cn

National lawmakers and political advisers have expressed their support for proposed legislation that aims to foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and have also called for accelerating legislative efforts in the economic sector.

The deputies to the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, and members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, made the remarks while discussing the annual work report of the NPC Standing Committee.

The report was submitted to the ongoing third session of the 14th NPC on Saturday for review. It said that China will "formulate a law on promoting ethnic unity and progress to forge a strong sense of national identity, reinforcing the Chinese people as one cohesive community".

Xing Guangcheng, a deputy to the 14th NPC, emphasized the significance of enacting such a law, regarding it as a legislative approach to addressing issues related to the borderland and ethnic unity with the country's important strategic framework in the new era.

"The legislation will provide a legal underpinning for ethnic unity, informing the public about what can be done and what cannot," said Xing, who is also head of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies.

According to the work report, the NPC Standing Committee plans to deliberate on 34 bills this year. It will also endeavor to strengthen the legal framework for the development of the socialist market economy, including formulating a law on promoting the private sector as well as a financial law.

Liu Yonghao, a national political adviser and chairman of New Hope Group, highlighted equal treatment of all market entities, saying that the legislation, once it is passed, will promote the development of private enterprises.

Tian Xuan, an NPC deputy and head of Tsinghua University's National Institute of Financial Research, said he is keenly following the developments related to the formulation of the private sector promotion law.

"The passing of such a law will play a particularly important role in protecting the rights of private entrepreneurs and boosting the private economy," he added.

