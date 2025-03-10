China pledges timely assistance for people in difficulty

Xinhua) 09:36, March 10, 2025

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China will use big data and on-the-spot investigation procedures to identify people in difficulty so that they can receive timely assistance, Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan said on Sunday.

The country will continue to improve its social assistance system, Lu told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

Assistance includes basic livelihood, medical care, education, housing, employment, disaster relief and emergency support, according to an official guideline.

China will upgrade its current civil affairs services with a focus on material aid, aiming to develop a more comprehensive model that includes material support, social services and psychological care, Lu said.

