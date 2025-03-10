Press conference on people's livelihood held during 3rd session of 14th NPC

Xinhua) 08:15, March 10, 2025

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A journalist asks a question at a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attended the press conference on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

A journalist works at a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attended the press conference on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Journalists work at a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attended the press conference on Sunday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attend a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Lei Haichao, head of China's National Health Commission, attends a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, and Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong also attended the press conference on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

China's Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong attends a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao also attended the press conference on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

China's Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping attends a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao also attended the press conference on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan attends a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao also attended the press conference on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

This combo photo shows China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan (2nd L), Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping (2nd R), Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong (1st L), and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao (1st R) attending a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Journalists work at a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attended the press conference on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A journalist with Xinhua News Agency asks a question at a press conference on people's livelihood for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. China's Minister of Civil Affairs Lu Zhiyuan, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong, and head of the National Health Commission Lei Haichao attended the press conference on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)