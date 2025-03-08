Home>>
Chinese lawmakers deliberate work report of NPC Standing Committee
(Xinhua) 09:15, March 08, 2025
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Saturday started deliberating a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.
Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered the report at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session
- Highlights: Wang Yi answers questions about China's foreign policy and external relations
- China's industrial internet achieves full coverage of all key categories
- Chinese FM welcomes people of all countries to see a real, vivid China
- Chinese foreign minister meets press
- China aims to carry out Mars sample return mission around 2030: NPC deputy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.