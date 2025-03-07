Chinese foreign minister meets press

Xinhua) 10:04, March 07, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)

A journalist asks a question at a press conference attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policies and answered questions on a wide range of issues during the press conference on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A journalist with Xinhua News Agency asks a question at a press conference attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policies and answered questions on a wide range of issues during the press conference on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Journalists work at a press conference attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policies and answered questions on a wide range of issues during the press conference on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A journalist asks a question at a press conference attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policies and answered questions on a wide range of issues during the press conference on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)