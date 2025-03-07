Chinese foreign minister meets press
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
A journalist asks a question at a press conference attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policies and answered questions on a wide range of issues during the press conference on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xiao)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A journalist with Xinhua News Agency asks a question at a press conference attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policies and answered questions on a wide range of issues during the press conference on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Journalists work at a press conference attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policies and answered questions on a wide range of issues during the press conference on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A journalist asks a question at a press conference attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, briefed journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policies and answered questions on a wide range of issues during the press conference on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China aims to carry out Mars sample return mission around 2030: NPC deputy
- In pics: group meetings of NPC deputies
- Foreign financial institutions show confidence in China’s economic prospects in 2025, highlighting its innovation-driven growth
- Chinese leaders join national lawmakers, political advisors in deliberation, discussions
- China to redouble efforts to expand job offerings, eyeing on emerging industries to create more jobs: experts
- Chinese foreign minister to meet press on foreign policy, relations
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.