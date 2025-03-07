China aims to carry out Mars sample return mission around 2030: NPC deputy

09:54, March 07, 2025 By Fan Anqi, Deng Xiaoci ( Global Times

Computer graphic image of China's Mars sample return mission (Photo/CCTV)

A lawmaker from China's leading space contractor, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC), revealed on Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing two sessions that China aims to carry out a Mars sample return mission around 2030. Meanwhile, a political adviser from CASC told the Global Times that this year is expected to see a variety of reusable rockets being unveiled or making their maiden flights, including one of the country's new-generation manned launch vehicle series.

Sun Zezhou, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) and a senior engineer at CASC, said the purpose of the Mars sample return mission is to search for water. If accessible water resources are found, it would provide valuable support for future interstellar exploration.

"Not only would human settlement on Mars no longer be a science fiction, but there would also be hope of discovering traces of life on the planet," Sun explained, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Additionally, since Mars has evolved ahead of Earth, it serves as a mirror - studying it may provide warnings about Earth's future, Sun noted.

Previously, China successfully achieved orbiting, landing, and rover exploration of Mars through the Tianwen-1 mission. In the future, the Tianwen-3 mission will focus on sample retrieval, which could take place around 2030. When reaching Mars, it will be approximately fall or winter on the planet, Sun said, reported state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday.

Although China has accumulated some experience in deep space exploration, Mars is much farther from Earth and differs significantly from the Moon. Taking off from the Moon requires overcoming one-sixth of Earth's gravity, whereas Mars requires overcoming one-third. Additionally, the aerodynamic effects of Mars' atmosphere must be taken into consideration, including the resistance it exerts on the probe and the constraints on aerodynamic design. More energy is needed to transport the same mass of payload from the Martian surface to Mars' orbit, introducing many new constraints and challenges, the deputy explained.

In 2025, China plans to launch the Tianwen-2 asteroid exploration mission, aiming to conduct a close flyby of a near-Earth asteroid and return samples. Tianwen-3 will carry out a Mars sample return mission, exploring the Martian environment, while Tianwen-4 will study Jupiter and its moons, investigating Jupiter's space environment and internal structure, according to a statement from CASC obtained by the Global Times.

Also on Thursday, Rong Yi, another representative from the state-owned space giant and also a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told the Global Times that this year, China will unveil and conduct maiden flights of multiple reusable rockets.

"With rocket recovery and reuse, we can expect faster launch frequencies and lower costs, making large-scale, rapid, and flexible access to space increasingly feasible," Rong said.

China has been actively pushing for breakthroughs in reusable rocket technology. Last year, both CASC and commercial space developer LandSpace successfully completed 10-kilometer vertical takeoff and landing tests for reusable rockets. This year, a number of reusable launch vehicles, including the Zhuque-3 and Tianlong-3, will undergo maiden flights or related tests. Additionally, China's next-generation crewed rocket will also include a reusable version, Rong disclosed to the Global Times.

Rong further explained that the new-generation crewed launch vehicles make up a series with at least two configurations - one is the Long March-10 designed for lunar missions, while the other is a smaller rocket intended for transporting crew and cargo to the space station.

The latter is well-suited for reuse and recovery, making it a key focus for future development. Both configurations are progressing smoothly and will be released as soon as possible, Rong said.

As the country's major rocket developer, CASC successfully completed 51 space missions in 2024, sending more than 190 spacecraft into orbit, per the company statement.

This year's government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation again brought up the promotion of "safe and sound development of commercial space," noting that China will advance the integrated and clustered development of such strategic emerging industries along with other efforts to foster emerging and future industries.

Actively responding to the national call, CASC has been leveraging its advantages in technology, products, talent, and infrastructure in recent years to coordinate resources and drive innovation and development in commercial spaceflight.

In 2024, the Long March-6C and Long March-12 launch vehicles completed their maiden flights, while the Jielong-3 solid fuel commercial rocket carried out two successful sea-based launches. Significant breakthroughs have also been made in reusable rocket technology, including the independent development of a 130-ton reusable liquid oxygen-kerosene engine, which completed two ground ignition tests and a total of 15 repeat tests. CASC also achieved its first 10-kilometer vertical takeoff and landing test with a reusable launch vehicle last year, according to the statement.

