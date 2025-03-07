Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 7

Xinhua) 08:29, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Friday.

In the morning, NPC deputies will examine reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans.

In the afternoon, they will deliberate a draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels.

In the morning, the NPC Financial and Economic Affairs Committee will review reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans.

In the afternoon, the NPC Constitution and Law Committee will review the draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels.

In the morning, the CPPCC National Committee members will hold their second plenary meeting.

In the afternoon, some sectors of the CPPCC National Committee will conduct consultations, while other sectors will hold group meetings.

At 10 a.m., Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will meet the press.

