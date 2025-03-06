Home>>
Enhancing innovation for a new AI ecosystem: Chen Wei
(People's Daily App) 16:44, March 06, 2025
Chen Wei, chairman of YuCun, stresses the need for continuous technological innovation and its deep integration with industry. She calls for establishing long-term investment mechanisms and a fair market environment to support technology-driven enterprises, aiming to contribute to the development of China's digital economy.
