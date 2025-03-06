Enhancing innovation for a new AI ecosystem: Chen Wei

(People's Daily App) 16:44, March 06, 2025

Chen Wei, chairman of YuCun, stresses the need for continuous technological innovation and its deep integration with industry. She calls for establishing long-term investment mechanisms and a fair market environment to support technology-driven enterprises, aiming to contribute to the development of China's digital economy.

(Produced by Zhu Yingqi, Wang Xiangyu, chuchu, Niu Yan and Ning Ning)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)