Government Work Report highlights sci-tech self-reliance and strength, inspires enthusiasm among entrepreneurs

14:58, March 06, 2025 By GT staff reporters ( Global Times

A staff member conducts tests on a Walker X humanoid robot at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 26, 2024. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with its outstanding capabilities in research and development and solid foundation for manufacturing, serves as a fertile ground for the development of the humanoid robot sector. (Photo/Xinhua)

The 2025 China's Government Work Report submitted on Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation highlighted that the country will improve self-reliance and strength in science and technology, which sparked wide discussion among entrepreneurs in the private sector.

Among the country's major tasks for 2025, the report vows to "fully leverage the strengths of the new system for mobilizing resources nationwide to intensify the push for breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and research and development advancements in frontier and disruptive technologies, and accelerate the implementation of and forward-looking planning for major science and technology projects."

Qi Xiangdong, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and chairman of Chinese cybersecurity firm Qi An Xin Technology Group, told the Global Times in a statement on Wednesday that the 2025 Government Work Report, which prioritizes developing new quality productive forces in light of local conditions and accelerating the development of a modernized industrial system, provides fundamental guidelines for breaking through development bottlenecks and enhancing competitiveness.

Whether it is traditional industries or strategic emerging industries, cultivating and developing new quality productive forces is the key to achieving leaps, said Qi "At present, artificial intelligence (AI) technology is flourishing, and accelerating the development of new quality productive forces with the AI Plus Initiative at its core will inevitably trigger even more profound transformations across society."

Zhang Shijie, chief scientist of Chinese commercial space start-up Galaxy Space, told the Global Times that the content on strengthening scientific and technological self-reliance in this year's Government Work Report has greatly inspired the company's determination to accelerate technological innovation as a commercial space enterprise.

Beijing-based commercial space enterprise Galactic Energy has also been inspired by the report, stating that following the debut of commercial space in the 2024 Government Work Report, the nation's renewed strong support signals fully demonstrate the strategic importance and coordinated development of the commercial space industry.

The 2025 Government Work Report's emphasis on the "safe and sound development" of the low-altitude economy signifies that while the country is promoting the rapid growth of the sector, it is placing greater importance on safety and sustainability, said Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG AEROHT.

Shanghai-based electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft developer AutoFlight said that the government's continuous support since 2024 has injected confidence into the industry, attracting more talent, participants, and resources into the low-altitude economy, according to a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.

In addition, the 2025 Government Work Report vows to "establish a mechanism to increase funding for industries of the future and foster industries such as embodied AI among others, and vigorously develop next-generation intelligent terminals and smart manufacturing equipment, including intelligent robots."

Embodied AI and intelligent robots are new keywords in the 2025 Government Work Report. Zhou Jian, founder and CEO of Shenzhen-based robotics firm UBTECH, told the Global Times in a statement on Wednesday that humanoid robots, as the optimal carrier for AI and the ultimate form of embodied AI, represent a forward-looking field in developing new quality productive forces.

Zhou said that the report outlined a development pathway for Chinese humanoid robotics enterprises. "We will accelerate the cultivation of new quality productive forces and empower new industrialization with high-level technological advancements," he said.

Pursuing integrated advancements in technological and industrial innovation and vigorously developing modern services are underlined in the report. Tang Bin, founder and CEO of Chinese payment platform YEEPAY, told the Global Times that the content of the report will further guide the development direction of the company, promoting the integration of sci-tech innovation into people's livelihoods and businesses' production.

