'Deeply touched' by government work report, says HK NPC deputy Fok Kai-kong

15:02, March 06, 2025 By Zhang Han, Li Meng, Suo Yanqi ( Global Times

Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, a deputy from Hong Kong to the National People's Congress (NPC), told Global Times in a group interview that he was "deeply touched" after listening to the government work report delivered at the third session of the 14th NPC. He stated that Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) will better utilize the advantages of "one country, two systems" to serve the overall development of the country, connect with the world in various fields, and play a bridging role.

Fok mentioned that what touched him during the conference was the loud applause in the hall when the government work report mentioned the development of Hong Kong and Macao SARs. "I felt the deep concern of people from all ethnic groups across the country for the development of Hong Kong and Macao. I often take the Hong Kong team to compete and frequently hear friends from the mainland cheering for the Hong Kong team."

Fok said that the government work report proposed to "improve the leave system and ensure its effective implementation to unlock consumption potential in culture, tourism, sports, and other sectors." He made related suggestions last year. "I was very moved to hear this in the government report. It reflects the whole-process people's democracy. The central government is truly listening to the opinions of the deputies and has incorporated them into the work report." We also believe that Hong Kong and Macao can contribute more to the development of emerging industries in the future."

Fok pointed out that Hong Kong has faced significant development challenges over the past three to four years, and the strong support from the central government and the introduction of policies benefiting Hong Kong have provided confidence to the people of Hong Kong. In terms of scientific research, the SAR government has invested heavily, hoping to contribute more to the country in the future.

Regarding the 15th National Games to be held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area this year, Fok believes that this event is very important for the integration of the Greater Bay Area.

"Many test events have already been held and went smoothly," Fok said, adding that the National Games offer an opportunity for local governments to come together and work toward a common goal.

Fok made a proposal for sports integration in the Greater Bay Area this year. "Joint holding competitions is definitely not a difficult task; we have a lot of experience in organizing sports events. What is more importantly is what such competitions can bring about afterwards."

With integration of the Greater Bay Area, maybe the three regions can jointly bid for some international events, leveraging Hong Kong's role as a bridge to foreign countries, while relying on the entire country's vast market and consumption power to jointly promote the development of the sports industry, according to Fok, this is even more important.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)