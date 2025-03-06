Chinese foreign minister to meet press on foreign policy, relations

Xinhua) 13:32, March 06, 2025

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a press conference on Friday on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

He will answer questions of journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and external relations.

