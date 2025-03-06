NPC delegations hold meetings to deliberate government work report

Xinhua) 08:33, March 06, 2025

Wu Xiande, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a meeting of the delegation of Fujian Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. NPC delegations held meetings to deliberate the government work report on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) communicate before a meeting of the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. NPC delegations held meetings to deliberate the government work report on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Wang Yongcheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a meeting of the delegation of Fujian Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. NPC delegations held meetings to deliberate the government work report on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Wang Gang, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a meeting of the delegation of Yunnan Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. NPC delegations held meetings to deliberate the government work report on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend a meeting of the delegation of Liaoning Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. NPC delegations held meetings to deliberate the government work report on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) communicate before a meeting of the delegation of Sichuan Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. NPC delegations held meetings to deliberate the government work report on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend a meeting of the delegation of Guizhou Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. NPC delegations held meetings to deliberate the government work report on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Yuan Shu, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a meeting of the delegation of Guizhou Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. NPC delegations held meetings to deliberate the government work report on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Wang Qi, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a meeting of the delegation of Sichuan Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. NPC delegations held meetings to deliberate the government work report on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

