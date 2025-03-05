Ministers give interviews after NPC opening meeting
Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Minister of Transport Liu Wei gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Minister of Transport Liu Wei gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
A journalist asks a question during an interview attended by ministers after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
Chinese Minister of Transport Liu Wei gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration of China, gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration of China, gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration of China, gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Luo Wen, head of the State Administration for Market Regulation, gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)
Luo Wen, head of the State Administration for Market Regulation, gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Luo Wen, head of the State Administration for Market Regulation, gives an interview after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Photos
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.