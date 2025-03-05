China's top legislature to open annual session

Xinhua) 08:53, March 05, 2025

This photo taken on March 5, 2025 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its opening meeting here Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

This photo taken on March 5, 2025 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its opening meeting here Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on March 5, 2025 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its opening meeting here Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

This photo taken on March 5, 2025 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its opening meeting here Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)