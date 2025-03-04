Agenda of 3rd session of 14th National People's Congress

Xinhua) 12:08, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The preparatory meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Tuesday adopted the following agenda of the session:

-- Deliberate the report on the work of the government;

-- Review the report on the implementation of the 2024 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2025 draft plan, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2025;

-- Review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2024 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2025, and the draft central and local budgets for 2025;

-- Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels;

-- Deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Court;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

