China's national legislature to hold press conference ahead of annual session

Xinhua) 08:17, March 03, 2025

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, will hold a press conference on Tuesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The spokesperson for the third session of the 14th NPC will take questions from journalists at this press conference concerning the agenda of the session and the work of the people's congresses, the statement said.

