An NPC deputy's devotion to whole-process people's democracy at doorstep

Xinhua) 08:24, February 27, 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Sheng Hong, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC), is the Party chief of a residential community in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Shanghai's Changning District. She used to work at a foreign enterprise before switching to community work at the age of 30 and has dedicated herself to grassroots work for over a decade.

Hongqiao Subdistrict is home to one of the earliest legislative outreach offices set up by the NPC Standing Committee's Legislative Affairs Commission in 2015. Residents can offer suggestions and feedback on legislative work right at their doorstep.

Sheng Hong (L) learns about property services at a residential community in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Sheng Hong (5th L) solicits suggestions on the development of community commerce from representatives of merchants and residents during a thematic discussion held at the Gubei civic center in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Sheng Hong (L) listens to a representative of the residents during a thematic discussion held at the Gubei civic center in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Sheng Hong (L) communicates with a representative of the residents after a thematic meeting held at the Gubei civic center in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

The residential district where Sheng works is inhabited by residents from various countries and regions. She helped establish a consultation platform which incorporates both Chinese and foreign residents, foster the integration and development of the international community.

As a "post-80s" NPC deputy, Sheng Hong is both a witness and practitioner of whole-process people's democracy. Sheng has always been listening to the needs of residents and their opinions and suggestions on legislative work. At the Gubei civic center, where she hosts legislative hearings and discussions, a display board shows the number of legislative suggestions submitted and adopted. "Instead of renewing the whole display board, we now use magnet stickers to keep up with the fast-growing numbers," Sheng said.

For the upcoming third session of the 14th NPC, Sheng's proposals once again stem from her "doorstep" observations. She has noticed that some time-honored brands and products from large shopping malls are well-received at grassroots level. "It would be an effective way to boost consumption if more efforts could be focused on grassroots communities," Sheng said.

Sheng Hong (L) talks to her colleague at her office in Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Sheng Hong renews a display board with magnetic number stickers at a legislative outreach office of Gubei civic center in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Sheng Hong addresses an event in celebration of the Lantern Festival at a residential community in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Sheng Hong (2nd R) talks to a resident during an event in celebration of the Lantern Festival at a residential community in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Sheng Hong (2nd R) interacts with a child during an event in celebration of the Lantern Festival at a residential community in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Sheng Hong (R) talks to the owner of a coffee shop at a residential community in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Sheng Hong (L) learns about the operation of a community canteen at a residential community in Hongqiao Subdistrict of Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)