An NPC deputy & senior welder devoted to training young craftsmen

Xinhua) 08:33, February 24, 2025

NANJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Sun Jingnan has served as a welder at the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. for more than three decades, and also an eyewitness to the rapid development of China's railway transportation industry.

Having grown from a newbie to an expert, Sun is a mentor to numerous talented youngsters in the railway sector. She believes that a craftsman in any walk of life has to be meticulously careful with details and nuances in his job so as to achieve possible breakthroughs.

As a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC), Sun focuses her attention mainly on rail transit construction, vocational education, smart manufacturing, among others. She will make suggestions on the cultivation of skilled workers and the high-quality development of equipment manufacturing for the upcoming third session of the 14th NPC.

Craftsmen are the cornerstone and pillars of the Chinese nation's edifice, Sun said, hoping more young talents would join the force to pass on the spirit of craftsmanship.

Sun Jingnan (2nd L) talks with colleagues at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan (R) discusses welding techniques with a colleague at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan poses for a photo at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan puts welding helmets in place at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan processes field survey documents at an office of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan checks a welding job on a train carriage at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan (L) talks with a colleague at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan (R) adjusts a welding machine for her colleagues at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan (2nd L) talks with colleagues at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan briefs on the production of Fuxing bullet trains she was engaged in, at the exhibition hall of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan (R) instructs a colleague in welding operation at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan checks a welding job on a train carriage at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan (2nd R) discusses welding techniques with colleagues at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Jingnan checks a welding job on a train carriage at a workshop of the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

