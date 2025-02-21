Pic story: NPC deputy committed to make railways "smarter"

Shao Lili, a deputy to the National People's Congress, is the director of the technical training center at the Information Technology Institute of China Railway Jinan Group Co., Ltd..

Mainly engaged in constructing railway information projects and developing information system, Shao has worked closely with her colleagues to set up a number of task groups on artificial intelligence, digital twin technology, the Internet of Things, and big data. This effort aims to strengthen the capacity for independent innovation, and to provide technical support for building an intelligent railway network.

The "auxiliary decision-making system for marketing of railway passenger service" and "electronic map analysis system for freight service", the two pivotal systems developed by Shao's team with big data analysis and visualization technology, are providing reliable data reference for precise planning in railroad layout and freight train schedules.

To better perform her duties, Shao conducted surveys at passenger stations and maintenance workshops to learn about the development of the industry and hear the voices of front-line workers. Shao said she was going to make suggestions on promoting the implementation of railway safety laws and regulations during the upcoming "Two Sessions," the annual sessions of China's national legislature and national political advisory body, both of which will be held in March.

