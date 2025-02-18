China's top legislature schedules session for late February

Xinhua) 08:23, February 18, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 38th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its 14th session in Beijing on Feb. 24 and 25.

This decision was made Monday during a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to a proposed agenda discussed at the meeting, an important task at the upcoming NPC Standing Committee session will be to prepare for the third session of the 14th NPC, to be held in March.

Lawmakers at the late-February session will deliberate a report on the work of the NPC Standing Committee, a draft agenda for the third session of the 14th NPC, a draft name list of people being considered for the presidium and the role of secretary-general, and a draft name list of non-voting delegates.

Lawmakers at the upcoming session will also review the draft private economy promotion law, a proposal submitted by the State Council on reviewing a revised draft of the civil aviation law, a report on the qualifications of some NPC deputies, as well as personnel-related bills.

Also reviewed at Monday's meeting were draft measures for the recording and review of fiscal budget matters, and a report on the handling public complaints by the administrative bodies of the NPC in 2024.

