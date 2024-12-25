China's national legislature to convene annual session on March 5
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will open its third annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2025, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Wednesday.
The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Saturday to Wednesday.
The suggested agenda of the annual session includes reviewing the government work report, and examining the report on the implementation of the annual plan on national economic and social development for 2024 and the draft plan on national economic and social development for 2025.
The annual session is expected to examine the report on the implementation of the central and local budgets for 2024 and the draft central and local budgets for 2025.
According to the decision, lawmakers are expected to deliberate a draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels, and review the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
