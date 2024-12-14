Chinese lawmakers to deliberate draft laws, reports at upcoming session

Xinhua) 09:32, December 14, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 35th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 13th session from Dec. 21 to 25 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Friday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed session agenda, lawmakers will review draft revisions to the law on people's congress deputies, a draft value-added tax law, draft revisions to the supervision law as well as proposals submitted by NPC departments and the State Council, among others.

Per the proposed agenda, lawmakers will hear a report on financial audit work, a report regarding disaster and emergency response funds, and a report on farmland protection submitted by the State Council, as well as reports submitted by the National Commission of Supervision and NPC departments, among other documents.

The Friday meeting also reviewed and adopted in principle the key tasks of the NPC Standing Committee and its work plan on legislation, oversight, deputies, and external affairs for year 2025, and deliberated a report on the NPC Standing Committee's work in maintaining contacts with NPC deputies in year 2024, among others.

