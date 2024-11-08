China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 16:13, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 12th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a preschool education law, a revised Law on Protection of Cultural Relics, a revised Mineral Resources Law, an energy law, and a revised Anti-Money Laundering Law.

They also adopted a decision on amending the Law on Supervision by the Standing Committees of the People's Congresses at All Levels, and a decision on removing Li Xiaopeng from the post of minister of transport and appointing Liu Wei to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed seven presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decisions.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The meeting adopted a decision on extending the authorization to temporarily adjust the application of relevant provisions of the Metrology Law in cities implementing a pilot program of improving business environment.

Lawmakers voted to approve a State Council bill on raising ceilings on local government debt to replace existing hidden debts.

They ratified an amendment to the 1996 London Protocol on the prevention of marine pollution by the dumping of wastes.

They also adopted several reports on the deliberations of proposals submitted by lawmakers, as well as a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

