Chinese lawmakers meet to hear reports

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers met on Tuesday to deliberate on multiple reports during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the plenary meeting of the session.

The meeting heard a report on the enforcement of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Law, which proposed strengthening the protection of intangible cultural heritage, promoting the full implementation of statutory responsibilities, and accelerating relevant legislation.

Lawmakers reviewed a report on the enforcement of the Social Insurance Law. The report proposed steadily expanding social security coverage and enhancing top-level design to improve the social insurance system.

The meeting also heard a report on financial work, which proposed continuously improving the quality and efficiency of financial services and increasing financial support for high-quality economic development.

Lawmakers reviewed three reports on the management of state-owned assets, which proposed additional measures to enhance management.

The meeting heard a report on building world-class universities with Chinese characteristics and strong disciplines. The report proposed building a high-quality, professional teaching workforce and innovating mechanisms for international exchange and cooperation.

Lawmakers reviewed a report on desertification prevention and control, which proposed enhancing law-based and science-based control work and further strengthening international cooperation.

The meeting also heard a report on the courts' trial of administrative cases, which proposed upholding the Party's absolute leadership over judicial work and better serving high-quality economic and social development.

Lawmakers reviewed a report on the prosecution of administrative cases. The report proposed upholding the Party's absolute leadership over procuratorial work and deepening reform to improve duty performance.

