China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 14:57, September 13, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 11th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised National Defense Education Law, and a decision on amending the Statistics Law.

They also adopted a decision on conferring national medals and honorary titles on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and a decision on removing Tang Renjian from the post of minister of agriculture and rural affairs and appointing Han Jun to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed four presidential orders to promulgate the law and the decisions.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers voted to adopt a decision on gradually raising the statutory retirement age.

They also adopted three decisions on international treaties, as well as a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)