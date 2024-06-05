China's top legislator stresses high-quality work of people's congresses

Xinhua) 08:28, June 05, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits a community at Hanshan District in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 2, 2024. Zhao made an inspection tour from last Sunday to Tuesday in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, has stressed efforts to carry out the work of the people's congresses in the new era to a high quality standard.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour from last Sunday to Tuesday in north China's Hebei Province.

At communities, enterprises and rural areas in Handan, Xingtai and Shijiazhuang, Zhao talked with deputies to people's congresses as well as locals, and stressed that people's congresses should consciously practice and develop whole-process people's democracy in their work, and take the fundamental interests of all our people as their immutable goal.

He urged deputies to people's congresses to ground their work in their statutory duties, enhance communication with the public and boost coordination with governments and relevant parties, thus effectively serving as the bridge that links the Party and the country with the people.

While visiting local legislative liaison and outreach offices, Zhao urged efforts to keep pace with the times and adapt to the evolution of practice to explore new ideas and approaches for the work of the people's congresses.

He said that people's congresses and their standing committees should improve their work, and give priority to the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and prominent issues of common concern to the people.

Noting that 2024 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NPC, Zhao urged efforts to review and apply the experience in developing the people's congress system, as well as the experience in their work to better uphold, improve and operate the system of people's congresses.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits an exhibition hall displaying the work of the people's congresses in Hebei at the Party School of the CPC Hebei Provincial Committee in north China's Hebei Province, June 4, 2024. Zhao made an inspection tour from last Sunday to Tuesday in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits MT Microsystems Co.,Ltd. in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 4, 2024. Zhao made an inspection tour from last Sunday to Tuesday in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits a local household at Qicun Village of Yangfan Town, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, June 3, 2024. Zhao made an inspection tour from last Sunday to Tuesday in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

