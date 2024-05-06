Remains of former senior Chinese legislator cremated

Xinhua) 20:00, May 06, 2024

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The remains of Oyunqemag, former vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the 10th and 11th National People's Congress (NPC) of China, were cremated in Beijing on Monday.

Entrusted by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, and others bid farewell to Oyunqemag at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Monday morning, paying their respects to her and offering condolences to her family.

Oyunqemag was extolled as an excellent member of the CPC, a loyal communist soldier, and an outstanding leader in the country's ethnic work and the development of the socialist legal system.

She passed away due to illness at the age of 81 in Beijing on April 30.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng, Hu Jintao, and others had either visited Oyunqemag when she was in the hospital or mourned her and offered condolences to her family through various means after her passing.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)