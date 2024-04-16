China's top legislature schedules upcoming standing committee session

Xinhua) 14:19, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its ninth session in Beijing from April 23 to 26.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, was made during a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the standing committee.

