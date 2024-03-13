China's top legislator meets with media workers covering annual NPC session

Xinhua) 09:48, March 13, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with media workers who covered the second session of the 14th NPC, extending his greetings and gratitude, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Monday met with media workers who covered the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), extending his greetings and gratitude.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, acknowledged the important contributions that relevant government departments and major media outlets made to the news coverage and publicity of the session.

Citing a variety of in-depth and inspiring news stories covered by the media, Zhao urged further efforts to support the coverage and publicity of people's congresses and the 70th anniversary of the NPC's establishment.

He also stressed the importance of faithfully covering stories on people's congresses, democracy and the rule of law in China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)