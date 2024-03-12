Home>>
Posters: Legislative priorities in 2024 unveiled
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:31, March 12, 2024
The work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee delivered at the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC on March 8 lists China's major legislative tasks in 2024. Here are some highlights.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Closing meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC held in Beijing
- Chinese national lawmakers pass work report of top procuratorate
- China's top legislature concludes annual session
- Top legislator addresses closing meeting of China's annual legislative session
- Voices from two sessions 2024: Villages that prosper together are more promising
- Ministers interviewed after closing meeting of 2nd session of 14th NPC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.