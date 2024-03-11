Voices from two sessions 2024: Villages that prosper together are more promising

By Huang Jingjing, Fan Liuyi, Li Qinfang and intern Zhang Ruoshui (People's Daily App) 15:32, March 11, 2024

"A village becoming rich on itself is not truly rich. Villages that prosper together are more promising," said Wang Chuanxi, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Wang, a village Party chief, took interviews prior to the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on Sunday.

