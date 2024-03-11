Wang calls for greater solidarity

09:48, March 11, 2024 By Zhang Yi ( China Daily

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference leave the Great Hall of the People after the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's top political adviser, Wang Huning, called on Sunday for greater unity and extensive collaboration in order to consolidate efforts to promote the country's modernization drive.

Wang, chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remark while delivering a speech to around 2,100 national political advisers at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, the nation's top political advisory body.

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisers have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals and a political resolution on the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Wang said in his speech that modernization with Chinese characteristics is the common cause and shared dream of all Chinese people.

He also emphasized the significance of telling well Chinese stories to the outside world and clearly explaining that modernization with Chinese characteristics not only benefits the Chinese people but also promotes the modernization of various countries around the world, which will help create a favorable external environment.

"Modernization with Chinese characteristics is a pioneering endeavor without precedent, requiring the solicitation of diverse opinions, the gathering of collective wisdom and the pursuit of sound strategies," he said.

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 10, 2024. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Wang called on CPPCC members to diligently engage in research to grasp information firsthand, listen to grassroots voices, improve their proposals to make them more targeted and operable, and provide valuable references for scientific decision-making and effective implementation.

Gao Peixuan, a member of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, said: "I am very happy to have gained a lot of new insights through this year's conference. In the future, I will fulfill my duties well and advance our work through specialized research."

Tseng Chin-i, another national political adviser and a TV presenter who is from Taiwan and works in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said, "This year's conference embodies the principles of being pragmatic, efficient and frugal in its organization."

With this session of the CPPCC National Committee lasting only six-and-a-half days, it was very compact, and each group discussion lasted for at least two hours, requiring everyone to brainstorm, offer suggestions and put forward their opinions, she said.

"Wang's speech at the closing meeting has raised higher expectations for us advisers with aims for China's modernization," she said, adding that members should improve their capabilities and prioritize the quality of proposals.

Shi Xuefan contributed to this story.

