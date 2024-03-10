Home>>
Group meeting of deputies from delegation of Yunnan Province held at 2nd session of 14th NPC
(Xinhua) 13:24, March 10, 2024
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Yunnan Province is held at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Yunnan Province is held at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Deputies communicate during a break of the group meeting of deputies from the delegation of Yunnan Province at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
