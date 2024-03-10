China stresses affordable housing construction, urban village renovation

Xinhua) 11:05, March 10, 2024

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- In promoting a new development mode for the real estate market, China will focus on planning and building affordable housing, and advancing the construction of public infrastructure for both normal and emergency use and the renovation of villages in cities.

Ni Hong, minister of housing and urban-rural development, made the remarks on Saturday on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

Meanwhile, Ni stressed making efforts to build quality houses.

He called for cross-industry coordination to construct environment-friendly, low-carbon, intelligent and safe houses so that people can live in a healthy, secure and convenient manner.

Putting in place a new development mode for the real estate market is the fundamental solution for resolving the difficulties in the sector and promoting a stable and healthy real estate market, according to the minister.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)