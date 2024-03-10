China to take multiple measures to upgrade basic education: minister

Xinhua) 10:09, March 10, 2024

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China will work to upgrade its basic education and improve the overall quality of basic education, allowing school-age children to enjoy fairer access to educational resources, Huai Jinpeng, minister of education, said Saturday.

In order to upgrade basic education, the country will further optimize the layout of schools, ensuring the rational allocation of educational resources between urban and rural areas, and improving the conditions at boarding schools in rural areas, as well as at disadvantaged schools in cities and towns, Huai said at a press conference held on the sidelines of the national legislature's ongoing session.

The conditions and capabilities of disadvantaged schools in China's central and western regions will be improved, he said, adding that the country will further accelerate efforts to narrow the gap in educational quality between different schools and schools in different regions.

The quality of education will also be enhanced to promote the all-round development of students, and the country will further strengthen the competence of teachers, he said.

China has the largest basic education system in the world, with 487,900 primary and secondary schools and kindergartens, according to the minister.

