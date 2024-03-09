Home>>
China to deepen reform for high-caliber talent cultivation: minister
(Xinhua) 15:58, March 09, 2024
BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- As part of efforts to develop new quality productive forces, China will enhance reform and innovation to foster high-caliber talent and innovators, Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng said on Saturday.
