Intangible culture inheritor strives to revive homespun cloth in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:05, March 09, 2024

A student shows a toy made of Tubu (homespun cloth) during an intangible cultural heritage promotion class in Qingpu District of Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2024 (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Tubu dyeing and weaving craft is a local intangible cultural heritage in Shanghai. The handmade fabric with rich geometric patterns is popular in the countryside of Shanghai.

In Dongmao Village, Tubu dyeing and weaving techniques are passed on and developed from generation to generation. In 2021, a training center was set up in the village to better promote the craft. Shen Jiahui, who is in charge of the training center, keeps on designing new products such as hand-bags, toys, and bookmarks, with the trainees.

At present, the industry of the homespun cloth has not only increased the incomes for the locals of Dongmao Village, but also brought fame to the village.

Shen Jiahui, an inheritor of Tubu (homespun cloth) dyeing and weaving techniques, introduces the patterns on the cloth at a training center in Dongmao Village, Qingpu District of Shanghai, east China, March 7, 2024.(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Villagers looks at a loom at a training center of Tubu (homespun cloth) dyeing and weaving techniques in Dongmao Village, Qingpu District of Shanghai,, east China, Feb. 27, 2024.(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Shen Jiahui, an inheritor of Tubu (homespun cloth) dyeing and weaving techniques, designs a toy at a training center in Dongmao Village, Qingpu District of Shanghai, east China, March 7, 2024.(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows some toys made of Tubu (homespun cloth) during an intangible cultural heritage promotion class in Qingpu District of Shanghai, east China.(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Shen Jiahui (front), an inheritor of Tubu (homespun cloth) dyeing and weaving techniques, talks with villagers about the making skill in Dongmao Village, Qingpu District of Shanghai, east China, Feb. 27, 2024.(Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)