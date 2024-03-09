Female lawmakers, political advisors shine at China's ongoing "two sessions"

Xinhua) 09:24, March 09, 2024

Liu Lei (2nd L), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a plenary meeting of deputies from the delegation of Heilongjiang Province at the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

The International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing sessions of China's National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to fuel the country's development.

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Lu Dan (L), Zhao Ziyi(C) and Fu Qingmei walk out of the Great Hall of the People after attending the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

National political advisor Gong Jianmei speaks at a group meeting at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) pose for photos before attending the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

National political advisor Gao Jinfeng speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from the sector of education at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chen Yujia, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks at a plenary meeting of deputies from the delegation of Heilongjiang Province at the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) pose for photos in front of the Great Hall of the People after attending the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

National political advisor Lan Zhen (2nd R) speaks at a group meeting at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Zhang Yao (L) and Wang Haixia pose for photos in front of the Great Hall of the People after attending the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Lin Yanyun (L), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a plenary meeting of deputies from the delegation of Guangdong Province at the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Wen Shanlian (1st R, front), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends the second plenary meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

National political advisor Meng Yan speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from the sector of education at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

