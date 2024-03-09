Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 2nd meeting

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the second meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held its second meeting Friday.

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting.

The meeting decided to submit multiple documents to lawmakers for deliberation.

The documents include draft resolutions on the government work report, on the national economic and social development plan report and the plan for 2024, and on the central and local budgets report and the budgets for 2024.

The documents also include a draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council.

The presidium's executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents.

The executive chairpersons meeting was presided over by Zhao, who is also chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presides over the first meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

