Justin Yifu Lin: China remains fastest-growing country with most opportunities

(People's Daily App) 15:54, March 08, 2024

Justin Yifu Lin, a member of the Standing Committee of 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, says China contributes hugely to the world economy based on its economic share, strong purchasing power, innovation and open projects.

