Top adviser reaffirms opposition to 'Taiwan independence'

09:19, March 08, 2024 By Xu Wei ( China Daily

China's top political adviser, Wang Huning, reaffirmed on Thursday the nation's pledge to resolutely oppose separatism aimed at "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference, saying that greater efforts will be made to enhance cross-Strait integration in a more in-depth and concrete manner.

Wang, chairman of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks as he joined the deliberations of National People's Congress deputies from Taiwan.

He stressed the need to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus in unswervingly advancing national reunification.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, joined national lawmakers from Qinghai province for their deliberations on Thursday.

Cai, an NPC deputy who represents the province, highlighted the necessity to adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, develop new quality productive forces in alignment with local conditions and forge ahead with high-quality development.

He told his fellow deputies that the province should assume its major responsibilities in ecological protection, build a solid barrier for national ecological security and embark on a path of high-quality development with the province's own characteristics.

Cai called for quicker steps in green transitioning and across-the-board steps in advancing rural vitalization.

It is important to strengthen the sense of community of the Chinese nation, expand the supply of high-quality cultural products, and meet the spiritual and cultural needs of people of all ethnic groups, he said.

When joining national lawmakers from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions for deliberations on Thursday, Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang highlighted the new major outcomes from the practice of "one country, two systems".

Legislation on Article 23 of the Basic Law of Hong Kong should be completed as soon as possible to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests and ensure the long-term governance and security of the SAR, he told Hong Kong's lawmakers.

With this year marking the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, Ding said the anniversary should serve as an opportunity to strive for new progress in "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics.

Ding expressed hope that the lawmakers from the two regions would extend full support to their chief executives in exercising governance in accordance with the law and make new contributions to the steady and far-reaching practice of "one country, two systems".

