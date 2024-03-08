Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 8
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Friday.
-- The second session of the 14th NPC will hold its second plenary meeting to hear work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) and the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).
-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to review the work report of the NPC Standing Committee.
-- Presidium of the second session of the 14th NPC will hold its second meeting.
-- CPPCC National Committee members will sit in on the NPC plenary meeting as non-voting participants.
-- CPPCC National Committee members will hold group meetings to discuss the work reports of the SPC and the SPP, and review other documents.
