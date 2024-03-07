Vicky@Two Sessions: Explore the Great Hall of the People

(People's Daily App) 16:51, March 07, 2024

Join Vicky from the People's Daily on an exclusive tour of the iconic Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Explore its grandeur as it hosts China's annual "two sessions" - meetings of China's top legislative and political advisory bodies. Discover strategic locations for journalist engagement with senior officials and lawmakers, and immerse in the opulence of the banquet hall and the significance of the Golden Hall. Learn about the unique halls dedicated to each province, special administrative region, and autonomous region. Witness the breathtaking visuals of the 10,000-seat auditorium and the captivating dome ceiling. Get ready for an insider's view of the Great Hall of the People, a symbol of China's political and historical legacy. Stay tuned for more exclusive insights during the 2024 two sessions at the People's Great Hall.

