Xi's key words during two sessions

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:40, March 07, 2024

Robots work on an assembly line of a factory of a private enterprise in Zouping city, East China's Shandong province, Sept 13, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping stressed developing new quality productive forces according to local conditions while participating in a deliberation with fellow lawmakers from Jiangsu province on March 5 during the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

"Developing new quality productive forces does not mean neglecting or abandoning traditional industries," Xi said. "It is necessary to prevent a headlong rush into projects and the formation of industry bubbles, and avoid adopting just a single model of development."

During the two sessions in the past years, Xi has mentioned many key words which pointed to the country's development path, capturing the attention of various industries and sparking widespread discussions.

Let's get insights into some of them.

High-quality development

High-quality development is the first and foremost task in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

— Panel discussion with national lawmakers from Jiangsu province, March 5, 2023

Rural vitalization

Efforts should be made to fully carry out the rural vitalization strategy, improve people's living conditions and build the new socialist countryside.

— Panel discussion with national lawmakers from Qinghai province, March 7, 2021

Opening-up

The country should fully open up with a broader horizon, higher standards and stronger efforts.

— Panel discussion with national lawmakers from Guangdong province, March 7, 2018

Ecological protection

We should protect the environment like we protect our eyes and treat the environment the way we treat our lives.

— Panel discussion with national lawmakers from Qinghai province, March 10, 2016

Innovation

Innovation is the "primary driver" of development.

— Panel discussion with national lawmakers from Shanghai, March 5, 2015

