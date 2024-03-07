Xi highlights developing new quality productive forces according to local conditions

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, took part in the deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province to the second session of the 14th National People's Congress on the afternoon of March 5. He emphasized the need to firmly focus on the primary task of high-quality development, and develop new quality productive forces according to local conditions. Facing the latest round of scientific and technological revolutions and industrial transformations, we must seize opportunities and step up efforts to make innovations, he said. We must also cultivate and strengthen emerging industries, arrange the development of industries for the future in advance, and improve the modern industrial system. To develop new quality productive forces doesn't mean ignoring or abandoning traditional industries. The endeavors in this regard should never be in a mad scramble, and bubbles should be prevented. We should also avoid the domination of a single model, he said. Localities should adhere to the principle of proceeding from reality, building the new before discarding the old, taking measures in line with local conditions, and giving differentiated guidance. They must selectively cultivate new industries, business models and growth drivers in the light of their resource endowment, industrial foundation and scientific research conditions, among other factors. They must transform and upgrade traditional industries with new technologies and take rigorous actions to make industries higher-end, smarter, and more environmentally friendly.

The deliberation was carried out in a warm and lively atmosphere within the delegation. Cui Tiejun, Gao Jifan, Song Yan, Wu Huifang, Wu Xinming and Sun Jingnan, six deputies of the delegation, presented on how to achieve great self-reliance and strength in science and technology, promote the high-quality development of the country's photovoltaic industry, strengthen the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage, build happy villages featuring common prosperity, support the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, and promote craftsmanship. Xi joined their talks from time to time, exchanging opinions with his fellow deputies.

After listening to the deputies' presentations, Xi delivered a speech. He expressed his approval of the government work report, fully acknowledging the new progress and achievements made in Jiangsu's economic and social development. He expressed the hope that Jiangsu will have greater confidence, exert its utmost, and shoulder greater responsibilities to make even more contributions to the nation.

Xi stressed that Jiangsu possesses favorable conditions and capabilities for developing new quality productive forces. He highlighted the importance of building a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as the mainstay. It is essential for scientific and technological innovation to play a leading role in coordinating the upgrading of traditional industries, the expansion of emerging industries, and the nurturing of industries for the future. It is imperative to intensify the integration between scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, and reinforce the leading position of traditional industries. It is important to accelerate the building of internationally competitive clusters of strategic emerging industries, and make Jiangsu a major locality for the development of new quality productive forces.

Xi pointed out the necessity of planning major measures to further deepen reform on all fronts, so as to continuously inject strong impetus into the endeavor to promote high-quality development and advance Chinese modernization. To build a high-level socialist market economy, it is imperative to accelerate the improvement of basic systems underpinning the market economy such as those for property rights protection, market access, fair competition, and social credit.

It is essential to improve and implement the institutions and mechanisms to unswervingly consolidate and develop the public sector and unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector, facilitate the growth of the private sector and private enterprises, and stimulate the endogenous power and innovation vitality of various business entities. Reform of systems involving science and technology, education and professional personnel should be deepened, and barriers obstructing the development of new quality productive forces should be removed. Efforts should be continued to create a world-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized to foster new strengths for a higher-level open economy.

Xi stressed that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, a series of coordinated regional development strategies, major regional strategies and functional zoning strategies have been implemented, playing an important supporting role in fostering a new development paradigm and promoting high-quality development. It is imperative for Jiangsu to fully integrate into and contribute to the development of the Yangtze Economic Belt and the strategy for integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, and strengthen its alignment with the development strategies of other regions and major regional strategies to build interconnected innovation, industrial and supply chains in a broader range of areas, so that Jiangsu can better leverage its strength as a major economically developed province to drive the development of the whole region and the whole country.

Xi pointed out that efforts must be made to sustain and reinforce the positive momentum of economic recovery, and boost confidence in development across society. Party officials should be among the first to have greater confidence and take concrete and effective actions. To consolidate and expand what has been achieved in theoretical study programs, efforts must be made to establish a long-term mechanism, resolutely rectify pointless formalities and bureaucratism, effectively reduce the burden on the grassroots, spark the creativity of the entire Party and society, and boost Party officials' enterprising spirit in their work. The people-centered development philosophy should be upheld, and the people's well-being should be steadily improved in the course of pursuing development, so as to guide and encourage the broad masses to create a happy life with their own hands.

Lastly, Xi stressed that it is important to ensure workplace safety by further improving the work to detect safety hazards, strengthening early warning and monitoring, and implementing emergency measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, participated in the deliberation.

Mu Hong and Jiang Xinzhi, among others, were present.

