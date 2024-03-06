Home>>
Xi meets national political advisers
By Xu Wei (Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:26, March 06, 2024
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday afternoon visited national political advisers from the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the group of science and technology, and the group of environment and resources, who are attending the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, participated in their joint group meeting and heard their comments and suggestions.
